GRAPHIC: Israel conducted a “double tap” strike, intentionally striking medical workers and rescue crews trying to rescue victims from initial strike. pic.twitter.com/ptvtyBdFra
— Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) August 25, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
GRAPHIC: Israel conducted a “double tap” strike, intentionally striking medical workers and rescue crews trying to rescue victims from initial strike. pic.twitter.com/ptvtyBdFra
— Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) August 25, 2025
One thought on “Israel conducted a “double tap” strike, intentionally striking medical workers and rescue crews trying to rescue victims from initial strike.”
What can you say after so many years of commenting on genocide? Many are experiencing “compassion fatigue.” It’s just too emotionally difficult to remain there too long. Same with “rage.” Takes a devastating toll to be perpetually enraged. But real intelligence is usually what prompts both compassion AND rage, as those with clear minds see and understand evil, and know something must be done to stop it. The willingness to stop it is not actually stopping it; it’s just continuing to watch it while feeling both compassion and rage. It’s a stuck place.
Up to each to decide how to get unstuck, otherwise more of the same, with a spiraling down of all that life is worth living for.
Aside: Feeling like this and it’s only Monday.
.