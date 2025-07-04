He who forgets the past, is doomed to repeat it so everybody get out there, and with all your heart and all your soul celebrate your slavery because that is what you are celebrating.
Posted: July 4, 2025
Categories: News
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
He who forgets the past, is doomed to repeat it so everybody get out there, and with all your heart and all your soul celebrate your slavery because that is what you are celebrating.
One thought on “Happy Hijacking Day From The Trenches”
how true how true we’ll put.