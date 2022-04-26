Video of a large fire at a sausage factory showed thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from the building.
The blaze at Riverway Foods on River Way in Harlow, Essex, on Tuesday was being tackled by 10 crews from both Essex and Hertfordshire.
The fire service warned people to stay indoors and keep windows shut as smoke drifted across the town.
It said when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.
See video here: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-61232261
12 thoughts on “Harlow sausage factory fire captured on video”
The company announced they will be having a fire sale soon on smoked sausage
Sorry, couldn’t resist
🙂 🙂 🙂
.
Damn destroying food process plants world wide
Yes it appears that way deon
Something sinister is playing out here
Just way too dam many coinkydinks
http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/war-on-food-goes-hot-fbi-warns-cyberattacks-on-farms-one-farm-stands-up/301712#more-301712
Next propaganda to pretend authority?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/china-reports-first-case-h3n8-bird-flu-4-year-old-boy-infected-central-henan-province/
maybe not a good idea to live amongst the chickens
I see what you did there Mary, haha, and you are correct.
Are you implying I read the article? LOL 🙂
Nah, I just saw double meaning in your comment “ maybe not a good idea to live amongst the chickens “ as in we don’t want to live among cowards in today’s environment.
ya I thought too 🙂