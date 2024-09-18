Here’s Gates calling for AI to enforce “rules” to censor anyone “causing people not to take vaccines” (which he’s heavily invested in).
How can that be proven? This isn’t just contrary to free speech, it’s pre-crime for something that isn’t a crime.pic.twitter.com/3WzVvaHXZF
“If you do not remove a problem that is clearly causing suffering then the problem & the suffering will only get worse. Removal is the ONLY solution. There have been many, many warnings & examples all throughout history.” – A. Guy