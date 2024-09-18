Here’s Gates calling for AI to enforce “rules” to censor anyone “causing people not to take vaccines” (which he’s heavily invested in).

One thought on “Here’s Gates calling for AI to enforce “rules” to censor anyone “causing people not to take vaccines” (which he’s heavily invested in).

  1. “If you do not remove a problem that is clearly causing suffering then the problem & the suffering will only get worse. Removal is the ONLY solution. There have been many, many warnings & examples all throughout history.” – A. Guy

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*