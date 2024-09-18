Biden Defends Israel Killing American Citizen: ‘Apparently It Was An Accident’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Biden on Tuesday ran cover for Israel killing 26-year-old American peace activist Aysenur Eygi at a protest in the occupied West Bank by saying she was “apparently” shot in the head by an IDF soldier by “accident.”

“Apparently it was an accident,” Biden told a reporter. “It ricocheted off the ground and she got hit by accident.”

Israeli activist Jonathan Pollack, who was present at the scene, said her killing by Israel was “intentional” as “it was quiet” and “there was nothing to justify the shot.”

“The shot was taken to kill.”

The International Solidarity Movement, the group she was protesting against Jewish settlement expansion with, said that “Aysenur was more than 200 metres away from where the Israeli soldiers were and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot.”

I said on day one after she was murdered that our government would literally run cover for her killers and sure enough it only took four days for our decrepit President of the United States to do just that.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier today that Israel needs to make “fundamental changes” to their rules of engagement in the wake of their “unprovoked and unjustified” killing of 26-year-old American peace activist Aysenur Eygi but stopped short of threatening the Jewish state with any actual repercussions.

Hours later, Biden repeated Israel’s obvious lie that they shot her in the head by “accident.”

Israel can kill Americans with impunity and “our” government will send them the weapons to execute us.