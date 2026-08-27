HUMILIATION RITUAL.
House Speaker Mike Johnson just said standing with Israel is America’s biblical calling. pic.twitter.com/vIdaMzFKk3
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 26, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
HUMILIATION RITUAL.
House Speaker Mike Johnson just said standing with Israel is America’s biblical calling. pic.twitter.com/vIdaMzFKk3
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 26, 2026
2 thoughts on “HUMILIATION RITUAL. House Speaker Mike Johnson just said standing with Israel is America’s biblical calling.”
“Biblical calling,” eh? Right…of the apostate “Scofield Reference” Bible, that is! But keep being Noahide and a follower of the Synagogue of Satan, “Mr. Speaker”!
Their desperation wears so many costumes. I just love it when they dress it in Biblical attire; that’s the same book that praises a god that plays favorites and orders up mass slaughter of innocent people. The same book we are pressed to cherry-pick from just to find a few passages on loving each other. Good thing someone taught me how to “turn over the tables,” otherwise I’d be a subservient sucker too.
I don’t care what ethnicity Jesus was; I just know he left me a template I find workable and valuable. In some far-off reality, I envision myself sitting with Jesus as we and a few others study and teach The American Bill of Rights.
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