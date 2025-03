I think we just figured out how the LGBTQ Agenda exploded out of nowhere in America

Mike Benz on Joe Rogan: The CIA has used USAID to fund “LGBTQ styled left wing street riots” in Russia

If they do it overseas, they do it here. It’s a Democrat CIA operation pic.twitter.com/Kir57eItIT

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 24, 2025