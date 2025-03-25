Sen. Schumer: ‘My Job is to Keep the Left Pro-Israel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the New York Times’ Bret Stephens that his “job” is to “keep the left pro-Israel.”

From The New York Times, March 18, “Chuck Schumer Isn’t Jewish Like the Pope Isn’t Catholic”:

I had already interviewed Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, for his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” when President Trump accused him of being “a Palestinian” who was “not Jewish anymore.” A few days later, Schumer decided to postpone his book tour after joining Republicans to support a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown — one that would have played straight into Trump’s hands. Furious progressives were threatening a demonstration at every stop.

Derided by the MAGA right and yelled at by the far left? Outside of Katz’s Delicatessen, it’s hard to imagine a more Jewish place to be.

“I am talking to you up there in the gallery,” Eban said. “Every time a people get their statehood, you applaud it. There’s only one people, when they gain statehood, who you don’t applaud, you condemn it — and that is the Jewish people.” The double standard — whether it was about who could work in what profession or move to Moscow in the Czarist empire, or who could have a state — was the essence of antisemitism.

Does Schumer worry that his party is tilting in an anti-Israel direction — one that will, at its edges, also tilt into antisemitism? “My caucus is overwhelmingly pro-Israel,” he insisted to me, noting that when the Senate last year voted for “the largest package of aid to Israel ever, I only lost three Democrats,” including Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

But he also warned that “the greatest danger to Israel, long-term, is if you lose half of America” — the liberal half. On one of Netanyahu’s previous visits to the United States, Schumer told me he urged the prime minister to “go on Rachel Maddow and not just Sean Hannity.” Netanyahu ignored the advice, and Schumer, in a Senate speech, later called for new elections to replace him, for which he remains “fiercely proud.” It showed Democrats, he said, that it’s possible to oppose Netanyahu while championing the Jewish state.

“My job,” he told me, “is to keep the left pro-Israel.”