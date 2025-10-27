Independent journalist Whitney Webb: Digital ID will fail if people refuse to comply.
"It is the cornerstone of the entire UN Agenda 2030. Without it, the programmable, surveillable money won't work."
"So much of it will not work if we do not comply with digital ID."
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 26, 2025
I will not comply, even if it means I lose Social Security and Medicare, and usage of the internet even….and get “debanked”….I see digital ID as a lead-up to “the mark of the Beast” system, if not this evil system outright.