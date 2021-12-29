Instead of Facing Charges of Crimes Against Humanity – Fauci Eligible to Receive the Largest Retirement Pay in US Government History

Dr. Fauci is responsible for multiple crimes and yet he is set to receive upon retirement, the largest retirement pay in US history.
Newsmax reports:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, is set to receive the largest federal retirement package in U.S. history at $350,000 per year, according to Forbes.
Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee, according to auditors at OpenTheBooks.com.
As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci earned $434,312 in 2020, up from $417,608 in 2019.
”I’m the head of an institute that actually played the major role in the development of the vaccines that have saved now millions of lives from COVID-19,” Fauci told CBS.
”So, I’m going to keep doing that until this COVID-19 outbreak is in the rearview mirror, regardless of what anybody says about me, or wants to lie and create crazy fabrications because of political motivations.”
From 2004 through 2007, Fauci received a nearly 68% pay increase, from $200,000 to $335,000 a year.
Open the Books reported:
On Christmas Eve, Dr. Anthony Fauci turned 81. However, he is not retiring just yet. If he did, Fauci would reap the largest federal retirement package in U.S. history.
Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com estimate Dr. Fauci’s annual retirement would exceed $350,000. Thereafter, his pension and benefits would continue to increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments. Fauci has 55 years of service as a federal employee.
For the second year in a row, Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee and out earned the president, four star generals, and roughly 4.3 million of his colleagues. As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci earned $434,312 in 2020, the latest year available, up from $417,608 in 2019.
Fauci is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. However, his big salary boost came in 2004 under the George W. Bush Administration (as we reported earlierat Forbes) when Fauci received a “permanent pay adjustment” for his biodefense work. In January 2000, Fauci was also appointed to the Ready Reserve Corps, a corps of “officers on full-time extended active duty.”
$340,000-$350,000 each year in federal retirement payments
The man should be behind bars, instead, he’s likely to receive the largest retirement pay in US history. This country is upside down.
2 thoughts on “Instead of Facing Charges of Crimes Against Humanity – Fauci Eligible to Receive the Largest Retirement Pay in US Government History”
Vinegar in wound, that a mass murderer is rewarded. I’m sure those who rewarded him will get hefty “retirement” packages, too.
Up is down until we make up up.
I wonder if he instantly became a 33rd degree Freemason as well.
Being the mouthpiece of this genocidal agenda I would have no doubt.
Eighty years old?!
Seems like him and Kissinger drink from the same adrenochrome fountain.
How are they still alive?