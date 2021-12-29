PETA Investigator Finds 360 Dead Dogs During Investigation Into NIH Abuse of Beagles

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The NIH was recently accused of horrible cruelty to dogs being experimented on. A recent PETA investigation is confirming this abuse.

FOX News reports:

The National Institutes of Health was accused of involvement in a $1.2 million contract over the past decade to purchase beagles for cruel experiments, said PETA senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.“

The most recent alleged violation is from Virginia-based supplier Envigo, which is accused of providing nearly 5,000 beagle dogs and puppies to NIH and other labs to be confined and tortured.

During a PETA investigator’s visit, more than 360 dogs were allegedly found dead.