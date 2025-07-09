Israel Attacks in Gaza Kill 95 More Palestinians

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks in Gaza on Tuesday have killed at least 95 Palestinians, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as relentless US-backed strikes continue and IDF troops continue to gun down people seeking aid.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least six Palestinians, including three children, were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution site run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the southern city of Rafah.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that at least eight aid seekers were killed over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the death toll of Palestinians attempting to get aid since the GHF began operating at the end of May to 766.

Palestinians inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, in Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

The Health Ministry said the total death toll for the previous 24 hours was 48, and another three bodies were recovered from the rubble. The ministry’s daily figures are based on the number of bodies received at hospitals and morgues.

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday included the overnight bombing of a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Bureij refugee camp, killing at least four people. Witnesses said the strike targeted nylon tents in the courtyard of the school and that the school is sheltering mostly children.

Israeli strikes also hit tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza and in the al-Mawasi area of the south. According to WAFA, at least nine Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike on tents in al-Mawasi, including four who were previously held in Israeli prisons. According to a Hamas official, Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed six freed Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassams Brigade, claimed an attack on an Israeli bulldozer near Gaza City, a day after five Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza. The Israeli military said another 14 were wounded in the Monday attack, which targeted an armored vehicle.