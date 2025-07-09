“Don't talk about the Israeli blackmail operation that controls our government. That’s low IQ antisemitism.”
I hope you understand what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/wiRADWcilQ
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 8, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“Don't talk about the Israeli blackmail operation that controls our government. That’s low IQ antisemitism.”
I hope you understand what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/wiRADWcilQ
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 8, 2025