Israel Kills Dozens of Palestinians as It Continues Destruction Campaign in Gaza City

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed dozens more Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday as the IDF continues its US-backed destruction campaign in Gaza City with the goal of cleansing the city of its Palestinian population and razing every building to the ground.

Among the buildings destroyed on Tuesday was the main health center for the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a six-story building that was levelled by Israeli strikes.

According to The Associated Press, the charity said the building was destroyed after an Israeli evacuation order and that the center served as one of the main facilities in the city that provided blood donation and testing services, trauma care, cancer medicine, and chronic disease treatment.

Palestinian father Dawoud Sukar mourns as he holds the body of his son Saker, 3, who was killed in Israeli strikes on houses at Shati (Beach) refugee camp, amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City on September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj

Sources told Al Jazeera that at least two medical workers were wounded in the strike that leveled the health center. The destruction of the medical facility came a day after Gaza’s Health Ministry said that two hospitals in Gaza City were forced to close due to Israeli attacks.

The Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that Israeli forces killed at least 38 Palestinians, including three aid seekers, and wounded 190. Al Jazeera reported that at least 34 Palestinians were killed so far on Tuesday, the majority in Gaza City.

For the second day in a row, the Health Ministry did not release figures on malnutrition deaths, but Palestinians in Gaza continue to starve to death amid the Israeli-imposed famine. A source at the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis told Al Jazeera that three children starved to death in southern Gaza.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 65,382, and the number of wounded has climbed to 166,985. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.