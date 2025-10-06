Israel Paying Up to $4.1M to Brainwash Americans With VR, Target Churches With ‘Geofencing’ Ads

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

New FARA filings reveal that the Israeli government is paying an American firm up to $4.1 million to brainwash Christians with a virtual reality “October 7th experience” and target them with “geofencing” propaganda ads at their churches.

The millions are being paid to conservative activist Chad Schnitger’s new firm Show Faith by Works, according to FARA disclosures.

“[Show Faith] expects to receive more than $3.25 million over five months, paid in equal installments routed through the global ad giant Havas Media, while also floating an ‘ideal additional budget’ of $835,000 for equipment and expansion,” JTA reports.

“The firm reported receiving an initial payment of about $326,000 on Sept. 18, days before it formally registered with the Department of Justice Department as a foreign agent,” JTA added.

“The firm has pledged to recruit pastors to write op-eds and distribute ‘Pastoral Resource Packages’ by mail, to hire social media influencers and produce television-style commercials, and to tour a branded trailer exhibit featuring tents, virtual reality headsets and kiosks designed to immerse audiences in narratives of Israel’s conflict with Hamas for a program that will be called the ‘October 7th Experience,'” JTA reports.

The Israeli government, through the fungibility of funds, is essentially taking a small portion of the hundreds of billions of US taxpayer dollars we’ve given them and using it to hire Americans to hook Christians up to “VR” and brainwash them with atrocity propaganda.

This is a trailer for the VR brainwashing experience, which is part of the “Survive to Tell” initiative called “Be The Witness”:

“The ‘anti-Palestinian’ section of the plan […] asserts that Palestinians are complicit in Hamas’s leadership, financing and military operations, and accuses them of sheltering terrorists, hiding weapons in schools and hospitals, and celebrating the Oct. 7 attack,” JTA reports. “The materials stress that there has never been a Palestinian state, that Hamas’s and Iran’s goals are ‘genocidal’ rather than ‘land-focused,’ and that Palestinians have squandered opportunities for modernization in favor of violence.”

Here’s the slides:

They also tout “The largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in US History,” which includes “target[ing] Christian Churches on Sundays and Christian Colleges on weekdays with targeted ads for those who enter the regions.”

“Ads will continue to track those who entered our target zones,” the filing states.

“This geofencing campaign would create a digital perimeter around key Christian gathering places, delivering targeted pro-Israel content and sympathetic anti-Hamas messaging to engaged audiences.”

Other newly disclosed FARA filings revealed that the Israeli government is paying 14-18 “influencers” some $7,000 per post and is paying former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale $6 million to try and train ChatGPT and other LLMs to be more pro-Israel.