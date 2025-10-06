Meanwhile on TikTok: a cozy little live stream where ‘Israeli’ Zionists brainstorm ways to exterminate Palestinians.
Cute little genocide session 😇 pic.twitter.com/X4sIfU7c5H
— Abier (@abierkhatib) October 6, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Meanwhile on TikTok: a cozy little live stream where ‘Israeli’ Zionists brainstorm ways to exterminate Palestinians.
Cute little genocide session 😇 pic.twitter.com/X4sIfU7c5H
— Abier (@abierkhatib) October 6, 2025
One thought on “Meanwhile on TikTok: a cozy little live stream where ‘Israeli’ Zionists brainstorm ways to exterminate Palestinians.”
Demons, dishin’ out life and death.
.