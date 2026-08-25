Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two Lebanese Teens in Southern Lebanon

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

Two 17-year-old civilians, identified as Hussein Shakroun and Ahmad Roumani, were killed yesterday in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Roumine when an Israeli drone attacked the vehicle on which they were riding. The attack happened on Sunday, but the bodies weren’t able to be recovered until Monday.

Details are still emerging on the incident but there doesn’t appear to have been any specific reason the motorcycle was targeted. The teens were reportedly from nearby Deir al-Zahrani and were passing through Kfar Roumine when their families lost contact with them. The IDF has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

This area, north of the Israeli-occupied Beaufort Castle, is the primary focus of ongoing Israeli offensives in recent days, with the IDF reportedly keen to seize control of the territory in the northern Nabatieh District. While early Israeli operations were said to be confined to the part of Lebanon south of the Litani River, this is substantially north of there, in the area between the Litani and the Zahrani Rivers.

In addition to the drone strike, Israeli operations continued apace further south, particularly in the southern town of Khiam, where IDF troops demolished a number of homes near al-Mabarrat school, and also reportedly set fire to farm fields in the same area.

Other airstrikes were reported targeting Mansouri and Houla, with military bulldozers reportedly active in Houla and artillery strikes reported around the area of Mansouri. Both have sustained heavy damage over the course of the war.

The two deaths yesterday would bring the number of slain in the course of the Israeli invasion to at least 4,350, with substantially more than 12,000 others wounded since the invasion began in early March.