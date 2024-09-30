Israeli FM: Israel Won’t Agree to a Ceasefire; Expects The West to Fight Their Wars

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his counterparts on Monday that the Jewish state will not agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon unless Hezbollah agrees to disarm and abandon their own border with Israel.

From The Times of Israel, “Report: Katz tells 25 FMs Israel won’t agree to ceasefire until disarmed Hezbollah moves away from border”:

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has conveyed a message to over 25 of his counterparts that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon without a number of conditions, the Kan public broadcaster reports. According to the outlet, countries that received the message include Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Canada. Kan says that ministers involved in talks for a potential truce were also sent the same message. Katz reportedly says that the only acceptable situation for a ceasefire would see Hezbollah pushed away from Israel’s border and remaining north of the Litani River, disarmed.

Katz said last month that the Jewish state is expecting its Western allies to attack Iran if they’re hit with retaliatory strikes for assassinating Hamas’s leader in Tehran.

From AFP, “Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes”:

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday his country expected support from foreign allies “in attacking” Iran if it strikes Israel, comments deemed “inappropriate” by France’s visiting top diplomat. Iran and its regional allies have vowed retaliation for high-profile killings late last month blamed on Israel, including an attack in Tehran that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Israel has not claimed responsibility for. “If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran,” Katz told his counterparts, France’s Stephane Sejourne and Britain’s David Lammy, according to a statement from the Israeli foreign minister’s office. […] Israel said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated that Washington was ready to “defend Israel”.

As we saw over the past week with the Biden-Harris administration celebrating the assassination of Nasrallah without a care in the world for the innocent civilians slaughtered, we can just expect the US to go along with whatever.