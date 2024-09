BREAKING: Mohamed Camara attacks and attempts to kidnap a 60-year-old lady in a bathroom in Columbus, Ohio suburb. The area has seen a 350% increase in its immigrant population since 2019.

BREAKING: Mohamed Camara attacks and attempts to kidnap a 60-year-old lady in a bathroom in Columbus, Ohio suburb. The area has seen a 350% increase in its immigrant population since 2019. pic.twitter.com/Q3yZ2jbyeV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet