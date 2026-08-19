Israeli Forces Bomb Gaza City Seaport, Killing Six, Including One Child

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces bombed a seaport in Gaza City on Tuesday evening, killing at least six Palestinians, including one child, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal despite the US recently announcing that a deal had been reached to disarm Hamas.

According to the Quds News Network, the strike hit a crowded civilian area, and the intensity of the blast sent dead and wounded into the water. On top of the six killed, more than 12 people were wounded, and the casualties were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

A Palestinian child’s shoes at the site of an Israeli strike on a cafe, at the seaport of Gaza City, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The IDF took credit for the bombing, calling it a “precise aerial strike” that it claimed, without evidence, targeted Hamas commanders planning attacks on Israeli troops. The Quds report noted that Gaza City’s seaport is an area where no Israeli forces are deployed, and no IDF soldiers have been killed by Hamas in Gaza all year, as Hamas has been pushing for the implementation of the US-backed peace plan.

The massacre came a day after President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to reports in Israeli media, the meeting ended with an agreement that Israel would continue launching strikes in Gaza despite Hamas’s push for the disarmament plan. Netanyahu has publicly rejected the plan, which was unveiled by Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday, released about midday Gaza time, that over the previous 24-hour period, at least one Palestinian died due to wounds sustained in a previous Israeli attack, and at least two people were injured.

The ministry said that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,266 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 4,200.

In that same period of time, five Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to the Israeli government’s official numbers. The last Israeli soldier who was killed died after being shot by other Israeli troops in a friendly fire incident in February 2026. The other four died as a result of “combat” in southern Gaza in October 2025, when Hamas militants were trapped on the Israeli-occupied side of the Strip.