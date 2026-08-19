In a closed-door video conference at a Jerusalem university, top Israeli Rabbi Breitowitz admitted that Jewish law permits enslaving non-Jews.

One thought on “In a closed-door video conference at a Jerusalem university, top Israeli Rabbi Breitowitz admitted that Jewish law permits enslaving non-Jews.

  1. I cannot seem to summon enough F-words to adequately express my contempt for this oppressor. A false hierarchy drips from his jowls and shows itself as blood.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*