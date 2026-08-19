INSANE LEAK
In a closed-door video conference at a Jerusalem university, top Israeli Rabbi Breitowitz admitted that Jewish law permits enslaving non-Jews.
He said race makes no difference, claiming white and Black gentiles are equally spiritually inferior and can be enslaved. pic.twitter.com/KXiplloXLo
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 19, 2026
One thought on “In a closed-door video conference at a Jerusalem university, top Israeli Rabbi Breitowitz admitted that Jewish law permits enslaving non-Jews.”
I cannot seem to summon enough F-words to adequately express my contempt for this oppressor. A false hierarchy drips from his jowls and shows itself as blood.
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