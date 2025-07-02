Israeli Forces Kill 112 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians and wounded 463 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of four other Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were recovered. “There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Hospital sources told Al Jazeera that at least 16 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday while attempting to get aid. The Health Ministry said that since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, more than 600 aid seekers have been killed.

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Monday, according to Gaza’s health ministry, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

The Israeli military admitted on Monday that its forces had killed some civilians near GHF aid sites but disputed the Health Ministry’s numbers, claiming they’re an exaggeration. The admission came after an investigation by Haaretz revealed that IDF troops had been given orders to fire on unarmed Palestinians attempting to reach GHF distribution sites to drive them away or disperse them, even though they posed no threat.

Despite the attention on the aid massacres, the killings continue. Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling also pounded targets across Gaza on Tuesday, including in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where at least 10 people were killed in the bombing of a house.

Israeli strikes also hit the Zeitoun area of Gaza City in the north, where at least eight Palestinians were killed. Israeli attacks also targeted central Gaza, where at least two Palestinians were killed in the al-Maghazi refugee camp. An overnight attack on Zawayda, central Gaza, leveled a home, killing at least six people.

Palestinians in Gaza are continuing to face malnutrition under the Israeli siege and restrictions on aid, and a 29-year-old man died of starvation on Tuesday, a few days after two infants died due to shortages of baby formula.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the latest violence has brought the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 56,647 and the number of wounded to 134,105. Studies have found that the Health Ministry’s numbers are a significant undercount, and estimates that factor in indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege and destruction of all of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure bring the death toll into the hundreds of thousands.