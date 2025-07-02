The deputy Israeli foreign minister is asked what steps Israel takes to avoid civilian casualties.
Deputy foreign minister: don't believe Hamas
The deputy Israeli foreign minister is asked about the article in Haaretz
Deputy foreign minister: don't believe Haaretz pic.twitter.com/SoXSdARAbp
One thought on “The deputy Israeli foreign minister is asked what steps Israel takes to avoid civilian casualties.”
What? Was today voted Best Day To Tell A Lie? How desperately she tries to cover atrocity, tries to conceal genocide, and says, “War is a terrible thing and it’s something we never wanted.” Well, seems she has studied long in the art of the lie, but her studies have failed her. Her lie is neither artful nor believable. We only know what our eyes and ears tell our minds.
