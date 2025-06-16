Israeli Forces Kill 57 Palestinians in Gaza, Including 26 Near Aid Sites

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli forces killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 315 over the previous 24-hour period as the Israeli onslaught in Gaza continues while most of the world’s attention is on the new Israel-Iran war.

The Health Ministry said that another eight bodies of Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were 26 Palestinians who were killed by Israeli forces while seeking aid at a US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site. Another 117 aid seekers were wounded.

Mourners pray during the funeral of a Palestinian killed in what the Gaza health ministry says was Israeli fire near a distribution center in Rafah, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 15, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Massacres of Palestinians seeking aid have become a daily occurrence in Gaza. The Health Ministry said that since the GHF began operating at the end of May, at least 300 aid seekers have been killed and more than 2,649 have been wounded.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry’s total death toll has reached 55,362, and the number of wounded has climbed to 128,741, figures that don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli airstrikes on a home on Sunday killed at least eight Palestinians in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. In Gaza City, WAFA reported three Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike on a crowd near a school in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 12 people were killed by Israeli shelling in southern Gaza. The outlet also reported that at least 10 aid seekers were killed in the south and taken to the Red Cross Hospital in Rafah. “People have told us that the Israeli military did not warn the hungry crowds before opening fire on them, leading to devastating civilian casualties,” said Al Jazeera reporter Tareq Abu Azzoum.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced that internet access in Gaza had been restored after being cut off. The authority said that an Israeli strike on a fiber optic cable cut the internet on Thursday, which led to less coverage of the situation on the ground in Gaza for two days.