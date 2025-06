. @RealCandaceO issues a dire warning to her fellow Americans "Do not go to war for Israel".

It appears she made this video without seeing 2012 – Jewish lobby – Patrick Crawson "We need a false flag to get our war with Iran".

It was interesting watching JD Vance, the shape… pic.twitter.com/OKA0bW3hYr

— Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@Use_Yandex) June 16, 2025