Israeli Forces Kill 58 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians and wounded 343 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of two other Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The majority of the dead, 31, were killed while attempting to reach food aid, and another 197 aid seekers were injured. The Health Ministry said that since the end of May, it has recorded the killing of 1,996 aid seekers and the wounding of 14,898.

A Palestinian woman inspects the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

On top of the violent deaths, the Health Ministry said that Gaza hospitals recorded three more starvation deaths due to the US-backed Israeli blockade. “This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 266, including 112 children,” the ministry said.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli strikes on Tuesday included the bombing of displaced people in tents in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which killed eight people. In Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, at least four people were killed by another Israeli strike on a tent.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli shelling in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed at least four Palestinians, including a journalist. The IDF has killed more than 250 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023, and has a special military unit tasked with justifying the assassinations.

The Israeli military has been ramping up its attacks on Gaza City as it’s preparing an offensive to conquer the city, and the plans involve the ethnic cleansing of 1.2 million Palestinian civilians. President Trump has provided strong rhetorical support for the escalation and continues to support the genocidal war despite the daily starvation deaths.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 62,064, and the number of wounded to 156,573. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.