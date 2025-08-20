Rep. Greene: US Should Let Gaza Children in for Medical Treatment, Prosecute Israeli Child Predators

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a post on X on Tuesday that the US should allow wounded children from Gaza to enter the US for medical treatment and should also prosecute Israeli child sex predators.

The Georgia representative was referring to a recent State Department decision to block visas for Palestinians from Gaza in response to outrage from pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer over wounded Palestinian children arriving for medical treatment, and the case of Tom Alexandrovich, a senior Israeli cybersecurity official who was arrested in a sting operation in Nevada for attempting to lure a child for sexual purposes but was allowed to go back to Israel.

“We need to be the America that allows war torn children to come here for life saving surgeries and the America that never releases a foreign child sex predator that our great LEO’s caught,” Greene wrote. “But in this circumstance those war torn children are from Gaza and this foreign child sex predator is from Israel and works directly for Netanyahu.”

In recent weeks, Greene has been outspoken in her opposition to US military aid to Israel, and she has become the first Republican in Congress to label Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide. She has also pushed back strongly against attempts by the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC to smear her.

“Let me guess,” Greene wrote on Tuesday. “Would it be antisemitic to drag Netanyahu’s Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute this pos to the full extent of the law and at the same time let Palestinian kids who had their limbs and bodies blown apart receive surgeries in America?”

The Palestinian children who were shown arriving in the US in videos shared by Loomer were brought to the country by the charity group HEAL Palestine, which pays for their expenses. Under the program, the children leave the US once they have fully recovered from their medical treatment.

“I’m not saying bring in refugees or use tax payer dollars, not at all, but when did America’s heart grow so cold to refuse innocent children privately funded surgeries and then they return home after they recover? Wouldn’t we allow Israeli children if they were the ones needing surgery? Or war torn children from any other country?” Greene said.

The congresswoman also said that the “most concerning question” was why the US would allow an Israeli child predator to leave the country despite the evidence against him. “Would we do that with a Mexican child sex predator? Chinese child sex predator? Any other country’s child sex predator? I know God does not discriminate in his love for children. Why would we?” she asked.

In 2020, a CBS News investigation found that many Jewish American pedophiles flee to Israel, where they receive citizenship under the “Law of Return.”