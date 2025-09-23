Israeli Forces Kill at Least 61 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli attacks killed at least 61 Palestinians and wounded 220 over the previous 24-hour period as the IDF continues its heavy assault on Gaza City and attacks elsewhere in the Strip.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry also announced that two hospitals in Gaza City — the al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and Gaza City’s Eye Hospital — were put out of service due to Israeli attacks in the area.

Palestinians mourn after their relatives lost their lives, and their bodies are brought to Al-Shifa Hospital after an Israeli attack on September 22, 2025, in Gaza City, Gaza (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

“It is worth noting that Al-Rantisi Hospital was directly bombed a few days ago, causing severe damage,” the ministry said. “The Eye Hospital is the only general hospital providing eye services in the Gaza Strip … The occupation is deliberately and systematically targeting the health services system in the Gaza Strip as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip.”

Gaza City residents told Reuters that Israeli forces advanced deeper into the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and Jala Street in the northern part of the city, where the two hospitals are located, and in Tel Al-Hawa in the southeast, Israeli tanks had pushed deeper in the direction of the western parts of the city.

The Reuters report said that Israeli forces had destroyed dozens more homes in the two areas using explosive-laden vehicles that are detonated remotely. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 30 people had been killed by the IDF in Gaza City so far on Monday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry did not report any additional starvation deaths due to the Israeli siege, but the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis reported that one child died of malnutrition at the facility. Famine has been officially declared in Gaza City by UN and US-backed hunger monitors, and they have warned that it was expected to spread to central southern Gaza by the end of September.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 65,344, and the number of wounded has climbed to 166,795. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.