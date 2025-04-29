⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN:
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir today at the U.S. Capitol was confronted and completely lost it.
“You’re supposed to be at the Hague! You’re a racist war criminal!” pic.twitter.com/QO8icb2UV0
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 28, 2025
3 thoughts on “Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir today at the U.S. Capitol was confronted and completely lost it.”
What a friggin Zionist baby. And people are supposed to fear this dickhead? Let’s see how tough he is without his bodyguards holding him back.
This is what a lunatic looks like, people. The guy needs a stray jacket and a rubber room to go with his beanie cap.
He says, “Do you support 9/11”?
Wow! Sounds like threatening words to the us American people. Is he and his Zio buddies planning on doing another dance on top of a building while another set of towers mysteriously collapses if we don’t support his genocidal war?
Okay, yeah, confronting a demon, but once again Code Pink gets up close and personal. Always granted access. Hmm…
And she’s concerned about her “religion,” the “religion” that’s at the heart of the genocide!! Driving it with prophecy and Third Temple objectives. Religion, working hand-in-glove with the Money Monsters to morph the world into a penitentiary while eliminating anyone in its way.
