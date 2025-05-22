Israeli PM Netanyahu: Trump Told Me ‘I Have Absolute Commitment to You’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that there is no rift between the US and Israel and revealed that President Trump pledged “I have absolute commitment to you” in a recent phone call.

From The Times of Israel, “Netanyahu: Trump told me ‘I have absolute commitment to you’; US deepening ties with Arab states can expand Abraham Accords”:

In his press conference this evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues that Israel’s relations with the United States are positive and reports of a rift between him and US President Donald Trump are false, adding that Trump’s warming of relations with Arab states in the Middle East won’t sideline Israel.

He says he spoke with Trump and with US Vice President JD Vance in recent days and was assured that America has Israel’s back.

“Let me give you some details that perhaps haven’t been made public. A few days ago — I think around 10 days ago, maybe a little more — I spoke on the phone with President Trump. And he said to me, literally: ‘Bibi, I want you to know — I have absolute commitment to you. I have absolute commitment to the State of Israel.’

“Just a few days ago, I spoke with Vice President Vance. He said to me… ‘Listen, don’t pay attention to all this fake news about this rupture between us… It’s all spin. This isn’t the truth, you know it’s not true, and I’m telling you, from our side, it’s not true.'”

“We’re coordinated with the [Trump] administration,” continues Netanyahu, “We speak with each other. We respect their interests, and they respect ours — and they overlap. I won’t tell you they align completely — obviously not — but they align almost completely.”

Netanyahu also expresses his support for Trump’s objectives of tightening relations with Gulf nations in the Middle East, demonstrated by his visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last week, saying Trump’s moves may serve Israel by facilitating more Abraham Accords normalization agreements.

“I have no objection to the United States deepening its ties in the Arab world. That’s absolutely fine. And I’ll tell you even more — I believe that can actually help expand the Abraham Accords, which I’m very invested in. I’m interested in that.”