Israeli foreign minister wastes no time. He accuses EU officials of inciting antisemitism leading to the killings in New York, he says talk of “genocide”, “crimes against humanity” and “killing of babies” paved the way for the killings. False. Flag.

Israeli foreign minister wastes no time. He accuses EU officials of inciting antisemitism leading to the killings in New York, he says talk of "genocide", "crimes against humanity" and "killing of babies" paved the way for the killings. False. Flag.

pic.twitter.com/H0LEkRO0e3 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 22, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet