LOL!

Israeli Spokesman melts down on air as he can't handle questions about Trump's ending of Biden's blind deference to Israel on Gaza, Houthis & Iran.

Israel isn't an amplifier of American power; Israel consumes US power. Its power depends completely on massive US support. pic.twitter.com/IXtIzalZI7

— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) May 13, 2025