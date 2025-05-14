“They’re tracking everybody that criticizes Israel,. whether you’re on a visa or not, whether you’re a citizen or not, whether you’re brown or not, Christian or Muslim, they’re putting you in the Palantir database. They’re putting you on the enemies list…”

“They're tracking everybody that criticizes 1$rael,. whether you're on a visa or not, whether you're a citizen or not, whether you're brown or not, Christian or Muslim, they're putting you in the Palantir database. They're putting you on the enemies list…” pic.twitter.com/SvJ4X9VXh4
And God is tracking everyone, including Palantir owners, who support genocide of Palestinian Christians and other Palestinian innocent civilians, to be put on God’s own “database” for the White Throne Judgment….for “weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 8:12)