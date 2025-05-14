“They’re tracking everybody that criticizes Israel,. whether you’re on a visa or not, whether you’re a citizen or not, whether you’re brown or not, Christian or Muslim, they’re putting you in the Palantir database. They’re putting you on the enemies list…”

“They're tracking everybody that criticizes 1$rael,. whether you're on a visa or not, whether you're a citizen or not, whether you're brown or not, Christian or Muslim, they're putting you in the Palantir database. They're putting you on the enemies list…” pic.twitter.com/SvJ4X9VXh4 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 13, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



