Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 10 Palestinians as IDF Ramps Up Massacres After Netanyahu-Kushner Meeting

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday killed at least ten Palestinians, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal despite the US announcing a Hamas disarmament plan.

Nine of the victims, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed by an Israeli strike against a police station in Gaza City, marking the second large-scale massacre in two days. On Tuesday, the IDF bombed Gaza City’s crowded seaport, killing at least six people, including a child. A Hamas official told the Quds News Network that the seaport strike targeted Hamas members who were meeting to discuss disarmament to implement the US plan for Gaza.

The ramped-up Israeli attacks in Gaza came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his long-time family friend, Jared Kushner, who has been leading the Trump administration’s efforts on Gaza. According to Israeli media, the meeting ended with an agreement that Israel would continue striking Gaza even though Hamas said it was committed to the US-proposed disarmament plan, which Netanyahu has rejected.

Nine Palestinians were killed, and more than 15 others were injured following a strike that targeted a municipal police station in central Gaza City, according to local sources. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Gaza City for treatment (JNA Press / Ramzi Abu Amer/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect)

The strike on the police station on Wednesday killed multiple police officials, including Faten Al-Sahhar, the head of Gaza’s women’s police department. Hamas condemned the strike as a “new war crime” and called on the US to take “a clear and firm stance against this dangerous escalation” and pressure Israel into complying with the peace deal.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said that by targeting the police station, Israel was attempting to “dismantle the police force in order to spread chaos” and making baseless claims to “justify its crimes.”

A separate Israeli strike killed a Palestinian in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israel claimed without evidence that it targeted a “Hamas platoon commander,” but regardless of who Israel targets, each strike is a violation of the October 2025 ceasefire deal.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update on Wednesday that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed, at least 1,273 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF in Gaza and 4,223 have been wounded.