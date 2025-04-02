Israeli tourists attack a Japanese citizen (in her own country) for waving a Palestinian flag 🇵🇸
🇮🇱 Zionists: “76 years of establishment, Palestine doesn’t exist”
🇯🇵 Japanese lady: “ISRAEL IS A FAKE STATE”
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 31, 2025
One thought on “Israeli tourists attack a Japanese citizen (in her own country) for waving a Palestinian flag”
Time to go Kamikaze on her Zionist ass!