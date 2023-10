Italy under attack. The Spanish NGO Open Arms loads 200 male illegal immigrants and heads towards Genoa to unload them. Why don’t you go and unload them in Spain? Who subsidizes Open Arms? This European suicide must be stopped now!

Italy under attack. The Spanish NGO Open Arms loads 200 male illegal immigrants and heads towards Genoa to unload them. Why don’t you go and unload them in Spain? Who subsidizes Open Arms? This European suicide must be stopped now! pic.twitter.com/2B2D1Z9cOc — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 2, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet