S. Matthew Liao, a “bioethicist” with ties to the WEF: Humans should be genetically modified to induce an intolerance to meat, in order to solve “climate change”.

“It turns out that we can use human engineering to help us address climate change… People eat too much meat,… pic.twitter.com/YP3kVYWOKD

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 2, 2023