“It’s Beyond ANY Shadow of a Doubt That the Vaccines Are Causing LARGE NUMBERS of Deaths”: Dr. Peter McCullough

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Death inevitably follows pandemics, and it has been especially prevalent throughout the past two years, thanks to the Fauci-funded genetically modified virus that escaped from the Wuhan Lab in late 2019.

Despite the mass rollout of a vaccine, in which the majority of the population was compelled into taking the jab, excess deaths in the US remain at all-time highs over a year after the “cure” was introduced, and the numbers continue to get worse – especially for young Americans.

All while deaths from Covid itself are bottoming out.

So what is going on? The majority of people have taken their jabs, the virus has a 99.95-99.99% recovery rate for most, and Fauci himself said last month that we are moving out of the pandemic phase. What gives?

Well, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published Cardiologist in history, the answer is unequivocally clear: the spike in death, which perfectly coincides with the rollout of the experimental jab, is the obvious culprit.

“It’s beyond any shadow of a doubt that the vaccines are causing a large number of deaths,” McCullough proclaimed in a recent interview with the ‘On a Mission Podcast.’

Can’t put it any clearer than that.

McCullough, who’s also an epidemiologist, isn’t just spouting off wild baseless claims. He explained his reasoning behind his shocking conclusion by walking through the “Bradford Hill Tenets of Causality,” in order to demonstrate the link between the vaccines and the current wave of excess deaths.

The Bradford Hill Tenets are widely considered to be the standard when evaluating cause and effect. It is regularly used in public health research and is defined as “a group of nine principles that can be useful in establishing epidemiologic evidence of a causal relationship between a presumed cause and an observed effect, according to Wikipedia.

From McCullough:

“I’m an epidemiologist, and people have asked me: ‘Dr. McCullough, are the vaccines actually causing deaths?’ The epidemiological construct that we have to go through is called the ‘Bradford Hill Tenets of Causality.’ So, the first question is: ‘is it a large epidemiologic signal?’ And I’ll tell you – it’s astronomical. All of the vaccines combined in the United States per year – its no more than 150 deaths, not temporally related. Here [with the Covid vaccine] we are at over 21,000 deaths. So clearly its a massive signal. Number two: ‘is there a dangerous mechanism of action?’ The answer is yes. We know the vaccines have a dangerous mechanism of action – they install production of the spike protien. The spike protein is what makes the respiratory infection lethal, and it follows that in some people excessive production of the spike protein in a vulnerable person would be lethal after a vaccine. The third criteria: ‘is it internally consistent? Are there other conditions that are now acknowledged that they themselves could be fatal?’ And the answer is sure. With myocarditis, the FDA agrees – all the regulatory experts agree – that the vaccines cause myocarditis. Can it be fatal? Yes. Have there been fatal cases published? Yes… There are over 200 peer reviewed publications of myocarditis. How about other forms of death? vaccine induced thrombosis, blood clots, stroke, hypertension, myocardial infection – a variety of other lethal syndromes. There’s over 1,000 peer reviewed published on fatal and non fatal outcomes [in regard to the Covid vaccine]. So that cryteria is met. It’s internally consistent.

After briefly running through the rest of the tenants, McCullough sums it up and doesn’t pull any punches.

“I’ve just gone through the exercise – “it is beyond any shadow of a doubt that the vaccines are causing large numbers of deaths,” McCullough concludes. “It’s unequivocal, and I’m a card-carrying epidemiologist. I’m telling you, the vaccines are causing large numbers of deaths,” he repeated with emphasis.

WATCH:

As McCullough has warned previously, the damages from this vaccine will linger for years to come. These people who pushed it are criminals and need to be held accountable for this evil.

