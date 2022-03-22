“It’s Coming” – Joe Biden Casually Says Russia is Planning a Cyberattack Against the United States

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Monday joined the Business Roundtable’s CEO quarterly meeting to discuss the United States’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden mumbled through remarks and casually said that Russia is planning a “cyberattack” against the United States.

This is after Biden gave Putin a list of 16 entities that would cripple the US if they were hit by cyberattacks.

“It’s coming,” Biden said.

“Today, my administration is issuing new warnings that based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyberattack against us,” he said.

VIDEO:

Anne Neuberger, Biden’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology on Monday warned the Russian government was gearing up to attack US infrastructure, however she didn’t offer specifics.

“Today we are reiterating these warnings, and we are doing so based on evolving threat intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the United States,” Neuberger said.

WATCH:

Deputy NSA for Cyber Anne Neuberger: "The Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States. To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure." https://t.co/auXtAiTj2b pic.twitter.com/ckGwvLowyQ — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2022

Thanks to Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin now has a list of the 16 entities that would cripple the US if they were hit by cyberattacks.

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack. Period. By cyber or any other means,” Biden said of his meeting with Putin last June.

“I gave [Putin] a list of…16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure under US policy from the energy sector to our water systems,” he added.

God help us.

WATCH:

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that "should be off-limits" for cyberattacks, including the energy sector and water supply He says they agreed to have experts in their countries "work on specific understandings about what's off-limits" pic.twitter.com/K8oKdAFZ2J — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2021

Gateway Pundit