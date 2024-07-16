JD Vance DOES wants to arm ISRAEL & TAIWAN for war with China & the Middle East. Another genocidal psychopath hellbent on WW3.

One thought on "JD Vance DOES wants to arm ISRAEL & TAIWAN for war with China & the Middle East. Another genocidal psychopath hellbent on WW3.

  1. “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”
    — Plato

    “If people permit exploitation and regimentation in any name, they deserve their slavery. A tyrant does not make his tyranny possible. It is made by the people and not otherwise.”
    — Jack Parsons

