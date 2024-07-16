Wife of Trump’s VP pick resigns from SF law firm minutes after announcement

By Alec Regimbal – SF Gate

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has left her job as a corporate litigator for the prestigious San Francisco law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

Just minutes after former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he’d be adding J.D. to his ticket for November’s presidential election, Usha’s online bio disappeared from the firm’s website. When SFGATE asked the company why her bio was removed, Sara Rosenblit, a spokesperson for the firm, said in a statement that Usha is leaving Munger, Tolles & Olson.

“Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm,” the statement said. “Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career.”

Usha Vance confirmed that she will be stepping aside in a separate statement to SFGATE.

“In light of today’s news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family,” she said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I’ve worked with over the years.”

