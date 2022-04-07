Jesuit college to rename science building after alumnus Dr. Fauci

LifeSiteNews – by Kennedy Hall

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (LifeSiteNews) – The College of the Holy Cross will be renaming its Integrated Science Complex to honor favorite son Dr. Anthony Fauci this summer.

The Jesuit institution published the news on Twitter:

We're proud to announce we will name our integrated science complex for Dr. Anthony Fauci '62, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, adviser to eight presidents, and Holy Cross classics major. READ MORE: https://t.co/aPkAMMgEfO pic.twitter.com/1M36RWdLui — College of the Holy Cross (@holy_cross) April 4, 2022

Fauci graduated from the Massachusetts college in 1962.

College president Vincent Rougeau announced the development on Monday: “Dr. Fauci vividly personifies the distinctive characteristics of a Holy Cross education, and we know his life and work are already inspiring the next generation of empathetic servant leaders.”

Rougeau also said of Fauci: “The Fauci Integrated Science Complex is likewise a place where students actively engage in research and debate, encompassing science, ethics, the environment, psychology and human behaviors; and embrace a commitment to social justice and our Jesuit values to be people for and with others.”

Fauci has been honored by other Catholic institutions in the recent past. In April 2021, he received the Catholic Theological Union’s “Blessed are the Peacemakers” award. He also took part in a Vatican-sponsored health conference that spring.

These honors are at odds, however, with Fauci’s role in promoting, not just vaccines whose production and testing relied on cell-lines derived from aborted fetuses, but abortion itself.

Shortly after President Joe Biden took office, he made Fauci his Chief Medical Advisor, and Fauci informed the World Health Organization that U.S. taxpayer money would once again fund abortions abroad.

“It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci said at the time. “To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”

Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute told LifeSiteNews last May that he objected to Fauci’s participating at the Vatican health conference to preach acceptance of the COVID vaccines. He noted that Fauci was behind the COVID lockdowns that resulted in locked church doors.

“Fauci now wants to use Catholic priests to convince faithful Catholics to take an unproven shot that has over 3,000 reported deaths and over 100,000 serious adverse reactions attached to it,’ he said.

“Fauci’s policies led to the shut down of ALL public Masses throughout the United States during the holiest time of the year, so asking him to give his ‘guidance’ to Catholic clergy is a sign that the Vatican has lost all sense of supernatural faith.”

