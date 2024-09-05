Jewish UNC Frat Bros ‘Balk’ at $515k Party for Defending Flag, Say Money Should be Going to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The counter-protest at UNC-Chapel Hill that conservative influencers sold to their followers as a pro-American “frat bro uprising” was actually just a pro-Israel protest by Jewish students who now feel insulted and angry that the $515,000 crowdfunded to “throw them a rager” is not going to “our country of Israel.”

From The New York Times, “Fraternity Brothers Balk at a $515,000 Party for Defending the Flag”:

In interviews, several members of the U.N.C. chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity, said they were disappointed that the money raised on their behalf was paying for a party. They said they would rather that a significant portion of the money go to a charity that supports Jewish organizations or relief efforts in Gaza. The “rager,” they said, felt callous given that it grew out of a painful moment for both Jews and Palestinians — all as the war in the Middle East continued. “The use of our actions to promote a narrative that we were some right-wing, MAGA heroes has been a gross misrepresentation and a disservice to many of those who were actually there,” said Oliver Levine, a junior at the university and the president of its Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter.

Patriotic MAGA conservatives helped raise $515,000 for these students in a GoFundMe sold as helping the “Zyn-fueled Brohemians” who “protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde.”

[…] Many of the fraternity members on the quadrangle that day, Alpha Epsilon Pi members noted, had come to show support for Israel and their Jewish faith. “You have this huge party with all of these people honoring us for what we did for the flag,” said Brendan Rosenblum, 23, a senior and a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, “but not as much honoring us for the Jewish piece that was the original reason we were all there.” […] Zachary Serinsky, 19, a sophomore chemistry major and member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, said that he felt like the counterprotest in April was being made “into a joke” because of the party. “We went through this horrific day, we were there supporting our faith, our beliefs, and then also supporting America,” Mr. Serinsky said. “To put all that money toward a party feels kind of like a slap in the face.” He does not plan on attending.

Will conservatives ever get tired of being conned by “influencers” on social media and Fox News who feed them nothing but lies?