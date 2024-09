WEST BANK: A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper in Jenin.

Lujain Musleh’s father says she was shot through the forehead while looking out of the window of their home.

No other country on earth can get away with this level of barbarity. pic.twitter.com/FZFG6cOYBs

