NOW: "You are a Nazi, Jews are nazis" shouted Neturei Karta Haredi Jewish group that's Pro-Palestine, "You should have gone to Auswitz, you should have been killed!" he shouted at Pro-Israel protester as thousands dispersed from WSP after their march. pic.twitter.com/bZ0ULPErOX

— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 2, 2024