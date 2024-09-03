NEW: Two U.S. servicemen from the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, assaulted in Izmir, Turkey.

By Colin Rugg

A group of men were heard yelling “Yankee go home” as they assaulted one of the Americans and put a sack over his head.

The men responsible for the attack were members of the Turkish Youth Union.

“The U.S. soldiers who carry the bl**d of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot pollute our country,” the group said on X.

The service members who were attacked are “now safe” and back on board the USS Wasp.

Turkey has since detained 15 people for the incident.

