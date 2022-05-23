Joe Biden Admits Its ALL On Purpose: “When It Comes to Gas Prices, We’re Going Through INCREDIBLE TRANSITION – God Willing, We’ll Be Less Reliant on Fossil Fuels”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Oops! Old Joe said the quiet part out loud.

Speaking to reporters in Japan on Monday, Joe Biden admitted that the current record gas crisis in America is ALL ON PURPOSE.

On Monday the US saw its 12th straight day of record all-time high gas prices.

We also learned this weekend that the Biden regime was not issuing ANY new drilling permits during this current crisis. They said it was a math error when they were confronted.

Joe Biden: When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that God willing when it’s over we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels.

Joe Biden: "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition" pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

The pain you’re feeling at the pump is on purpose. They want you to suffer.

Wait til these idiots find out we don’t have clean energy replacements for our energy needs! Then things are really going to get real.

Gateway Pundit