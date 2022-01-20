Posted: January 20, 2022 Categories: Videos Joe Biden Bizarrely Says Ranchers “Grow” Their Cattle GOP War Room Jan 19, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
4 thoughts on “Joe Biden Bizarrely Says Ranchers “Grow” Their Cattle”
Technically they are growing cattle by way of the grass or hay they feed them. No grass/hay cattle wont put weight on. Right? Or am I missing something?
I’ve heard cattle ranchers say they are experts at growing consumable grasses for their cattle.
My thoughts as well.
Yes lots of American language can go both ways. For me personally I raise cattle and grow crops.
Yes Katie your right, American slang. Different areas speak area slang.