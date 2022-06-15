John Kerry as Gas Prices Skyrocket: “We Absolutely Don’t” Need to Drill For More Oil

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry hosted a discussion with the USC Center for Public Diplomacy over the weekend.

John Kerry is the perfect person to be in charge of reducing carbon emissions since he owns several mansions, a mega yacht and flies in private jets.

John Kerry said “we absolutely don’t” need to drill for more oil and gas during last weekend’s discussion.

Kerry made the remarks as gas prices soared to new record highs this week.

The cost of gas at the pump rose 55 cents in May to reach new highs almost every day of the month

US Producer Price Index rose 0.8% in May from a month earlier. In April the PPI climbed 0.4%. The number indicates the price crunch consumers are facing under the Joe Biden economy.

Americans are being forced to make changes to their lifestyle because gas is $5+ a gallon nationwide.

Instead of drilling for more oil here at home, Joe Biden plans on begging the Saudis for more oil.

But the US can’t drill.

Last year John Kerry had a message to out-of-work oil and gas workers: make solar panels.

John Kerry was asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods” because of Joe Biden’s war on energy.

“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.”

Gateway Pundit