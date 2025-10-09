Jonathan Pollard, the US-born Jewish spy who stole US military secrets & sold them to Israel explains how Israel threatened the United States with nuclear weapons in response to an arms embargo back in 1973.
Jonathan Pollard was pardoned by Trump instead of being executed like… pic.twitter.com/59H1pxXIqb
— Mads Palsvig (@Palsvig) October 8, 2025
So you’re telling me toad faced Kissinger, the scumbag warmonger, who had the strongest military in the world and the ability to track any plane in or coming within our country at the time, would rather be threatened and blackmailed by the Zionists for the rest of his life than hunt for and shoot down the plane (or any Israeli plane for that matter) and declare Zionist Israel a terrorist group?
Am I missing something here?